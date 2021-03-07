KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - More than 50 people gathered outside the home of a Kansas City-area prosecutor to protest her decision not to charge a police officer in the fatal shooting of a Black man last year.

The protesters called for justice for 47-year-old Donnie Sanders as they marched down Ward Parkway to the home of Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker on Saturday. Peters Baker announced Monday that investigators didn’t find enough evidence to support charges against the Kansas City police officer involved in the shooting,

Sanders’ sisters, who participated in the protest, said they want Peters Baker to release a complete copy of the investigation into the shooting for the officer held accountable.

“We’re going to keep going … until we get some form of justice,” Reshonda Sanders said. She told the Kansas City Star that her brother wasn’t doing anything wrong when he was shot.

Another sister, Youlanda Sanders, said her brother didn’t deserve to die for a traffic stop.

“Man I miss my little brother,” she said. “I’m tired. This ain’t right.”

Donnie Sanders was shot last March after the officer, whose name hasn’t been released, began following him for alleged traffic violations. The officer confronted Sanders when he got out of his vehicle in an alley. The officer told investigators that he believed Sanders was pointing a gun at him. Investigators determined Sanders did not have a gun, but two witnesses corroborated the officer’s account.

Sanders’ death was one of several fatal shootings of Black people cited during protests against police in 2020.

During the march Saturday, one protester was arrested after a car hit another protester at a low speed. The protester who was hit by the car did not appear to be injured. Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said the protester who was arrested apparently damaged the car.

The prosecutor said on Twitter that she supported the peaceful protest that took place outside her home.

“I fully support the right to peacefully protest. That includes the protest that occurred at my home today,” she said. “I do question those few people who decided to carry and display rifles at a peaceful protest, to block traffic, and to vandalize a car, which also occurred today.”

