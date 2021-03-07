NEW YORK (AP) - A suspect in a shooting in Allentown, Pennsylvania was found dead in New York City, police said.

Emilary Milien Jr., of Allentown, was found shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday lying face down in an alleyway in Brooklyn, the New York Police Department said.

Milien, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene. The city medical examiner’s office will determine his cause of death.

Police in Allentown said Milien was a suspect in a shooting there earlier Saturday. The victim in that shooting is expected to survive.

