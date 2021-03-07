The U.S. military on Sunday flew two B-52H “Stratofortress” bombers across the Middle East “to deter aggression” in the region, delivering a clear warning to Iran after a string of recent rocket attacks that targeted American troops.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military operations in the region, said that aircraft from Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar joined the B-52 bombers during their flights. It’s the fourth time this year the Pentagon has sent B-52s to the Middle East.

“The U.S. Air Force routinely moves aircraft and personnel into, out of, and around the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to meet mission requirements, and to train with regional partners, underscoring the importance of strategic partnerships,” CENTCOM said Sunday in a statement.

Sunday’s move comes just days after another rocket attack on an air base in Iraq that houses American troops. A U.S. contractor died of a heart attack during last Wednesday’s assault, which American officials believe was almost certainly carried out by Iran-backed militias.

That attack was especially noteworthy because it came on the heels of U.S. airstrikes along the Syria-Iraq border targeting the Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah. The U.S. airstrike suggested that the Biden administration was prepared to take a hard line toward Iranian aggression, though other than Sunday’s B-52 flights, Washington has not directly responded to the most recent rocket attack.

The escalating tensions between the two countries come as the White House also pursues a duel diplomatic track. Administration officials have said the U.S. is willing to meet with international partners and Iran to discuss resurrecting a deal to limit Tehran’s nuclear program.

So far, Iran has rejected those overtures, limited the access of international inspectors to its nuclear facilities, and threatened to ramp up its uranium enrichment to near-weapons grade levels.

