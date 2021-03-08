People who’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should keep wearing masks in public but can visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without covering their faces or maintaining physical distance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

Vaccinated persons can also meet inside, without distancing or masks, with unvaccinated persons from a single household who are at low risk of developing severe disease from the coronavirus. This scenario has big implications for grandparents who’ve resorted to Zoom playdates with their grandchildren during the pandemic.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said an elderly vaccinated couple could, for instance, visit an adult daughter and her family so long as every member of the daughter’s family is at low-risk of severe COVID-19 — meaning they are under age 65 and do not have an underlying condition such as cancer, heart disease or diabetes.

Also, the CDC said fully vaccinated persons can refrain from quarantine or testing if they’ve had a known exposure to the virus and don’t feel symptoms.

The long-awaited guidelines begin to fill in the lines of what’s safe to do now that more than one in five U.S. adults have received at least one dose of an approved vaccine and nearly 10% of the American population is fully vaccinated. The U.S. is delivering an average of 2.2 million shots per

day.

“With more and more people getting vaccinated each day, we are starting to turn a corner,” Dr. Walensky said.

The CDC stressed that vaccinated persons should still wear masks and maintain distance in public.

The same precautions should be taken when visiting with unvaccinated persons from multiple households or those at high risk of severe disease. Vaccinated persons should also avoid medium-to-large gatherings, get tested if they feel symptoms and adhere to COVID-19 travel restrictions or requirements from their employers.

It’s been roughly a year since governments ordered businesses to close and implored people to mask up and work or learn from home. The CDC guidelines say today, the benefits of reducing social isolation will in some cases outweigh the risk of vaccinated persons becoming ill or transmitting the virus to others.

“There are some activities that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume now in the privacy of their own homes,” Dr. Walensky said. “Everyone — even those who are vaccinated — should continue with all mitigation strategies when in public settings. As the science evolves and more people get vaccinated, we will continue to provide more guidance to help fully vaccinated people safely resume more activities.”

A person is “fully vaccinated” two weeks after receiving the final dose of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

The CDC guidelines highlight the vaccines’ ability to stave off hospitalization and death. However, the U.S. campaign to build widespread protection against COVID-19 will probably last well into summer.

Scientists are also trying to understand whether vaccinated persons can transmit the virus with much efficiency.

For those reasons, the agency said vaccinated persons should continue to obey travel guidance and restrictions. The virus is still circulating at high levels, cases tend to spike with an uptick in travel and dangerous variants are crisscrossing the globe, Dr. Walensky said.

She acknowledged that because travel guidance remains unchanged, grandparents would most likely see grandchildren who are “healthy and local.”

Dr. Walensky said the CDC will monitor the course of the pandemic and transmission so they can issue guidelines on additional things vaccinated people can do, “perhaps travel being among them.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.