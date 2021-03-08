Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas begged Monday for volunteers from agencies within his department to rush to the border to help with an “overwhelming” surge of illegal immigrants.

In an email to department employees, Mr. Mayorkas said he was copying an idea the Trump administration used in 2019, during the last surge.

The email is another indication that despite public pronouncements to the contrary, the Biden administration believes it is facing a crisis at the border.

“Today I activated the Volunteer Force to support Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as they face a surge in migration along the Southwest Border,” Mr. Mayorkas wrote in his note.

He pointed to the 900 employees that stepped forward in 2019 and asked for a similar effort this time.

“I also realize these are uncertain times and being away from home may be concerning. But today your colleagues need assistance carrying out their mission to help others, and DHS is going to support you while deployed,” Mr. Mayorkas wrote.

He didn’t say exactly what that meant, but said “your health and wellbeing will remain priorities.”

Mr. Mayorkas has declined to label the surge of migrants a “crisis,” instead calling it a challenge.

Officials on the border, though, say they have little doubt the surge in numbers, and the return of catch-and-release policies, is a crisis.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.