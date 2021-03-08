Former President Donald Trump encouraged donors to send money to his political action committee rather than risk that donations might aid “RINOs.”

Mr. Trump made the admonition in an emailed statement to his supporters just days after his lawyers demanded that the Republican Party’s official organs stop fundraising using his name and image.

“No more money for RINOS. They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base — they will never lead us to Greatness,” Mr. Trump said in his blast email.

Though he named no specific “Republicans In Name Only,” he said that he and his PAC can do better with donations.

“Send your donation to Save America PAC at DonaldJTrump.com. We will bring it all back stronger than ever before!” he said.

On Friday, Mr. Trump’s attorneys’ cease-and-desist letters against their using his name to raise funds to the three major Republican Party campaign organs, all of which support all party nominees and incumbents, including those seen by some in the party as “RINOs.”

An adviser to the former president confirmed to The Washington Times that letters were sent to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

