President Biden plans to sign an executive order on Monday directing the Department of Education to review the Trump administration’s Title IX regulations governing how sexual assault and harassment are handled in schools and colleges.

Mr. Biden is also planning to sign an order to establish the White House Gender Policy Council within the Executive Office of the President on Monday, which is International Women’s Day.

The first executive order will direct the education department to review its existing orders and guidance to make sure they don’t conflict with the Biden administration’s policy that students should be guaranteed education “free from sexual violence.”

In addition to the broader review, the order also will direct the department to specifically evaluate the Trump administration’s Title IX regulations.

Those regulations, which took effect last August, codified that sexual harassment is prohibited under Title IX and bolstered the due process rights of students accused of sexual misconduct.

Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex at educational institutions that receive federal funding.

“All students should be guaranteed an education that’s [in] an educational environment that’s free from discrimination, including discrimination in the form of sexual harassment and including discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity,” an administration official told reporters on a call previewing the orders.

Mr. Biden is also signing an order establishing the White House Gender Policy Council, which is intended to foster a “whole-of-government” approach to promote gender equality and address structural barriers to economic opportunities on the basis of gender, among other priorities.

Among other issues, the order designates a special assistant to the president and senior adviser on “gender-based violence.”

The order requires the council to submit to Mr. Biden a “government-wide strategy” “for addressing gender equity and equality in the United States and around the world” and requires the council to submit an annual report to measure progress on implementing the strategy, according to the administration.

On the Title IX regulations, House Democrats had petitioned Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona last week to work with the Justice Department to stay enforcement of the previous administration’s rules, which have been challenged in court.

The lawmakers said the new regulations impose narrower definitions on when and where sexual harassment or assault can take place in order for an investigation to proceed and that they discourage apparent victims from coming forward to report violent incidents.

Asked about a possible stay, an administration official said Mr. Cardona will consider suspending, revising, or rescinding rules that conflict with the Biden administration’s policies.

The regulations, shepherded by former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, were in part a response to the Obama administration’s approach to the issue that critics said led to a flood of complaints and lawsuits from the unjustly accused who felt railroaded by college tribunals.

The Biden campaign had previously said Mr. Biden would work to reverse Ms. DeVos’s efforts on the issue and that a would-be Biden administration would restore the Obama administration’s Title IX guidance from 2011, when the education department issued strict directives to colleges on investigating complaints.

As vice president, Mr. Biden had also traveled to college campuses and was heavily involved in the Obama administration’s awareness campaigns surrounding sexual misconduct on campuses.

