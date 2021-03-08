Major Biden is now canine non grata at the White House.

According to multiple news outlets, including CNN and TMZ, the 3-year-old German shepherd dog bit a member of the White House security team.

As a result Major and Champ, the Bidens’ other shepherd, have been sent back to the family home in Delaware.

CNN reported that the dogs were shipped home last week after what the network described as one of “two sources with knowledge” described a “biting incident.”

The exact condition of the victim is unknown.

According to CNN, even before the bite, Major “has been known to display agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at staff and security.”

The Biden family adopted Major in November 2018 from a Delaware animal shelter.

At about 13, old for a dog, Champ has considerably slowed down and is less ornery than Major, but is also being sent to Wilmington.

The White House had no immediate public comment.

