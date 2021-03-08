NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has been accused of giving fentanyl to a man who died of an overdose in 2018.

Brandon Barlow, 33, of Nashua, was arrested Monday in connection with the death of Matthew Bailey, 25, of Chester, on March 5, 2018.

Barlow was arrested on a charge of acts prohibited, death resulting. The charge carries a possible maximum term of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole. He also was charged with sale of a controlled drug.

Barlow was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn’t be found for him.

