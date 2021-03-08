An Oath Keepers leader who served as the bodyguard for former President Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone was arrested for his alleged role in the Capitol riot.

Roberto Minuta, 36, was arrested Sunday in Newburgh, New York, for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6 riot, according to NBC New York.

No public charges have been filed. The Justice Department did not immediately return a request for comment.



Mr. Minuta, who serves as Mr. Stone’s bodyguard, was captured at a business in Newburgh, according to the report.



On the day of the Capitol insurrection — when a pro-Trump crowd breached the building to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s election victory — ABC News spotted Mr. Stone and Mr. Minuta walking together outside a Washington hotel.



At least five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been arrested on charges related to the riot, with three charged with conspiracy.



Mr. Stone, who was convicted in 2019 on charges of lying to Congress and obstructing an investigation, has repeatedly denied having a role in the Capitol riot.



“I had no advance knowledge of the riot at the Capitol,” Mr. Stone told ABC News in January. “I could not even tell you the names of those who volunteered to provide security for me, required because of the many threats against me and my family.”

Mr. Stone has repeatedly insisted that he never left his hotel on Jan. 6 before leaving for Dulles Airport.



Oath Keepers provided security for Mr. Stone when he was in D.C. ahead of the riot, ABC News reported at the time.

