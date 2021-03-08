RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A western South Dakota couple that engaged in a standoff with federal agents last week is facing weapons charges.

Michael Blood and Carmen Mann agreed to surrender after holding law enforcement at bay for three hours at Blood’s home a few miles west of Ellsworth Air Force Base in Meade County. Federal agents found firearms, methamphetamine and marijuana at the house.

Blood, 57, is charged with three counts, including being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm for allegedly having guns while being a drug user, according to the federal complaint. Mann is charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm for allegedly having a revolver after being convicted of a felony.

Both of them have pleaded not guilty, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent Riley Cook testified at a detention hearing for Mann Monday that the couple agreed to give up after speaking with ATF crisis negotiators. He said they have a history of criminal convictions and fleeing from police.

Mann’s attorney, Connor Duffy, said during the hearing that his client was never seen holding a gun. Mann said she was scared for her life and for her husband.

