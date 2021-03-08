GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating the shooting death of a Garden City man.
Officers were called to an apartment Sunday night on a report of a man being shot, Garden City Police Sgt. Lana Urteaga said.
They found Victor Cabrera, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He died later at a Wichita hospital, the Hays Post reported.
No suspect information was released and the investigation was continuing, police said.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.