ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque police are searching for a suspect after a man found shot outside a mall later died.

Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos says an officer was driving in the area of the Coronado Mall on Sunday afternoon when she heard gunfire.

The officer found the victim in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. She administered first aid until paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have not released his name nor have they identified a suspect.

