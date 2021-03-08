Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt said Monday he is not seeking reelection, creating an open Senate seat in 2022.

Mr. Blunt has been involved in politics for decades, first serving in county office then as Missouri secretary of state before representing the state’s 7th Congressional District. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010.

“Thanks to Missourians, whether you voted for me or not, for the opportunity to work for you and a better future for our state and our country,” the Republican said in a video announcing his decision.

“There is still a lot to do, and I look forward to every day this year and next year as I continue to work for you in the Senate,” he added.

He said he’s cast nearly 12,000 votes in Congress but after serving in county office, the U.S. House and then the Senate, he’s ready for a change.

A major accomplishment Mr. Blunt touted is his work for Alzheimer’s research.

As chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies, Mr. Blunt increased funding for the National Institutes of Health, going from $631 million to $3.1 billion for Alzheimer’s research.

Mr. Blunt joins Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby and North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr in announcing their decisions not to seek reelection.

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican who resigned in 2018 amid blackmail allegations that were later dropped, said before Mr. Blunt‘s announcement that he was considering a primary challenge against him in 2022.

In the past few election cycles, Missouri has become an increasingly red state.

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, served as the state’s senior senator from 2007 to 2019 before losing to Sen. Josh Hawley, a pro-Trump Republican.

The last Democratic presidential candidate to win the Show Me State was former President Bill Clinton in 1996.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this article.

