The presidential-election litigation is officially over.

The Supreme Court disposed of former President Donald Trump’s last legal challenge to state voting procedures Monday.

Mr. Trump and his allies wanted the justices to review lower-court rulings that Wisconsin handling of mail-in ballots was kosher.

But in a one-line order, which is customary, the court announced that it would not hear the case.

The rejection was the fifth time since the November election that the justices had declined to hear election challenges from Mr. Trump or his allies, letting stand the unsuccessful efforts in lower courts.

