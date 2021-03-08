The Supreme Court ruled Monday for students who wanted a Georgia college to pay damages for infringing their free speech rights by blocking them from distributing religious pamphlets on campus.

The high court held in an 8-1 ruling that the students could sue their college for nominal damages if the institution violated a constitutional right. Nominal damages, sometimes valued as low as $1, are awarded to show a party engaged in wrongdoing as a form of punishment.

“Nominal damages provide the necessary redress for a completed violation of a legal right,” wrote Justice Clarence Thomas in the court’s 12-page opinion.

The justices’ ruling increases the potential of liability and legal costs for schools if they are found to have infringed students’ First Amendment rights.

The case arose when Chike Uzuegbunam claimed Georgia Gwinnett College restricted his pamphlet distribution to a designated area and then stopped him altogether with claims he was “disturbing the peace.”

Another student, Joseph Bradford, decided not to proselytize on campus after witnessing Mr. Uzuegbunam’s ordeal with school officials.

They sued the college for violating their First Amendment rights, and the college settled the litigation, agreeing to change its policy.

Lawyers for the former students then brought the legal battle to the high court, arguing they should be able to pursue nominal damages against the college — even in the amount of $1 — as a form of punishment and a declaration that the school acted unlawfully.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. dissented, saying the case should be dismissed as moot because the students no longer attend the school.

“There are just a few problems: Uzuegbunam and Bradford are no longer students at the college. The challenged restrictions no longer exist. And the petitioners have not alleged actual damages,” Justice Roberts wrote.

