Sen. Tim Scott called the current left-wing control of the culture, and its racial attacks on him and other Black conservatives, comparable to America’s history of racism.

“Woke supremacy is as bad as White supremacy,” the South Carolina Republican said Monday evening in an appearance on Fox News Channel.

The context was an appearance on “Fox News Primetime,” in which Mr. Scott’s interview on the COVID relief bill followed a segment in which host Trey Gowdy berated MSNBC host Joy Reid for her racial attacks on one of the Senate’s three Black members.

In a recent segment the left-wing host, who is Black herself, reiterated her derision of Mr. Scott as a “token” and a prop to provide Republicans with a “patina of diversity.”

“Tim Scott is too good a man to respond to this; I am not,” said Mr. Gowdy, also a former Republican congressman from South Carolina.

When Mr. Scott’s segment began a few moments later, he mentioned the previous one and criticized “Woke supremacy” but did not directly criticize or even mention Ms. Reid.

He did cite Matthew 5:44 though.

“But I say to you: Love your enemies: Do good to them that hate you: And pray for them that persecute and calumniate you,” Jesus says in that Gospel verse.

