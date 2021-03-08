New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo lost the support of the two top Democrats in the state Legislature late Sunday amid a widening sexual harassment scandal and a probe into allegations that he covered up COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat from Yonkers, told Mr. Cuomo to resign, saying the allegations are “drawing away from the business of government.”

“New York is still in the midst of the pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it [the virus],” she said. “We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, said Monday that he expects “more information that’s going to come out” also will be detrimental to Mr. Cuomo.

“That’ll just make it harder and harder,” Mr. de Blasio told reporters. “I just don’t see how he can govern effectively when fewer and fewer people believe him.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat from the Bronx, said in a statement, “We have many challenges to address, and I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”

The governor had a brief phone conversation with Ms. Stewart-Cousins and told her that he would not quit, The Associated Press reported. He said if legislators want him out of office, they would need to impeach him.

Dozens of legislators in both parties are calling on Mr. Cuomo to step down, and 10 have called for his impeachment. Removing a governor through impeachment would require a majority vote in the state Assembly and a two-thirds vote in a Senate proceeding that would include judges from the state’s court of appeals.

Mr. Cuomo reiterated in a press call on Sunday that he won’t resign.

At least five women, four of whom worked for Mr. Cuomo, have now come forward with allegations that the governor made unwanted sexual advances toward them or engaged in other inappropriate conversations with them. Other former aides have described a toxic and hostile work environment, alleging that Mr. Cuomo routinely bullied male and female staffers.

