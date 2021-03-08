PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man who accidentally shot and killed his 12-year-old brother while mishandling a semiautomatic pistol was given a suspended prison sentence Monday after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Rayshawn Elmore, 22, entered his plea before a Chesterfield Circuit Court judge, who accepted the terms of a plea agreement in sentencing Elmore to five years with all five years suspended, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. The judge also ordered that Elmore be supervised by the Virginia Department of Corrections for no more than five years.

The judge said it would serve no benefit to send Elmore to prison. Both the prosecution and defense agreed he had demonstrated sincere remorse.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua Loren told the court that police were called Nov. 3 to the family’s home in Ettrick for a report of a person being shot. Responding officers found the victim in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his chest. Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said people at the house told them Elmore was in the living room with the victim when the slide on his .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol jammed. Loren said when Elmore drew back the slide, the gun went off.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.