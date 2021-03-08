NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An adult woman was found shot to death outside of a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Arkansas, police said.

Police were initially called to the restaurant about 8 p.m. Sunday on reports of a disturbance at the restaurant in North Little Rock, Sgt. Carmen Helton said. When the officers arrived, they found the woman dead outside, she said.

No other injuries were reported and a homicide investigation was underway, she said. No arrests had been made as of Monday morning, but police expected to release more information later in the day.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.