Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will testify to Congress on March 17, giving lawmakers their first crack at prodding him over his handling of the border surge that’s left children mired in detention and put COVID-positive migrants out into American communities.

The House Homeland Security Committee announced the hearing Tuesday.

Chairman Bennie G. Thompson called the hearing to give Mr. Mayorkas a chance to detail his vision for reshaping his department after four years of “mismanagement” under former President Donald Trump.

But with the border surge on track to break records, Mr. Mayorkas is likely to spend much of his time defending policy changes that Border Patrol agents, security experts and illegal immigrants themselves all say have sparked the new wave of migration.

Mr. Mayorkas hasn’t appeared for testimony since his January confirmation hearing, before the new Biden policies were fully in place and before the scope of the surge was known.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.