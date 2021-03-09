WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) - A man armed with a knife threatened violence during a confrontation in grocery store parking lot in Williston that prompted one of the people he threatened to retrieve a gun, police said Tuesday.

The disturbance took place last Saturday outside Albertson’s. According to police, Justin and Brianne Kleiss were in their vehicle and encountered a man who blocked them from parking in the grocery store lot.

Words were exchanged between Justin Kleiss and the man and Kleiss got out of the vehicle, according to a court affidavit. The man produced a knife, pointed it at Justin Kleiss and repeatedly stated he planned to kill him, the affidavit said.

At that point police say Brianne Kleiss got out of the vehicle and retrieved a holstered firearm from the back of the vehicle. Police said she held the holstered firearm by her side while ordering the man to drop the knife.

That’s when officers arrived and arrested the suspect, who was taken to the Williams County Correctional Center. Police say they located the knife in the parking lot after witnesses told officers where the man threw it.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.