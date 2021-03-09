BALTIMORE (AP) - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old last week in Northeast Baltimore, police detectives said.

Police say the suspect was arrested Monday night and accused of killing Jaileel Jones, who was shot on March 4 and pronounced dead two days later, news outlets reported.

According to court records, the suspect is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted murder, as well as assault and weapons offenses. Police said the suspect knew the victim and that the shooting stemmed from an argument. Charging documents say Jones was shot in the head, but the department provided no additional details.

Online records didn’t list an attorney for the suspect.

The shooting was one of several involving children last week in Baltimore, with five victims under the age of 17.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.