President Biden will meet virtually Friday with Indo-Pacific leaders who form the “Quad” to discuss the COVID-19 response, economic cooperation and climate change.

During the session, Mr. Biden will speak directly to Prime Ministers Yoshihide Suga of Japan, Narendra Modi of India and Scott Morrison of Australia.

“Formed in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami and formalized in 2007, the Quad has met regularly at the working and foreign-minister level. However, Friday will be the first time that the Quad is meeting at the leader level,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “That President Biden has made this one of his earliest multilateral engagements speaks to the importance we place on close cooperation with our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.”

Ms. Psaki said the meeting shouldn’t necessarily be seen as an attempt to reengage in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a proposed trade agreement that former President Trump withdrew from so he could pursue bilateral deals.

“They’re key partners to the United States,” Ms. Psaki said of the Quad nations. “There’s a range of issues to discuss and work together on.”

