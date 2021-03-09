BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A former southwestern Illinois police officer has been indicted on a drunken driving charge stemming from a highway crash that killed a man last fall.

A grand jury in St. Clair County charged Ashley L. Roever, 32, of Bethalto on Monday with aggravated DUI/accidental death in the November 2020 crash that killed Toshorn D. Napper, 31.

Roever‘s indictment alleges that she had a blood-alcohol concentration of “.08% or more” when she drove a Sierra GMC truck into the rear of Napper’s GMC Envoy as he waited at a railroad crossing on Illinois 3. The Cahokia man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roever has an arraignment scheduled for April 9.

A telephone message was left Tuesday seeking comment from her defense attorney.

At the time of the crash, Roever was an Alton police officer and was off duty.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said Roever was fired following an internal investigation into her role in the crash.

Napper’s mother, Terri Napper, told the Belleville News-Democrat that Roever deserves jail time. She said her son’s death was made even worse by the fact that it was allegedly caused by a police officer who was driving drunk.

“She is sworn to uphold the law, to serve and protect,” she said. “… She knew she was drinking and never should have been behind that steering wheel. My son should still be alive.”

