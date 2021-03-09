RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A former South Dakota state senator has pleaded no contest to making a false domestic violence report against her ex-husband.

A magistrate judge Monday gave Lyndi DiSanto a suspended 90-day jail sentence, which means she would only serve the time if she violates terms of her probation.

Judge Todd Hyronimus granted a request by DiSanto’s attorney for a suspended imposition of sentence which allows defendants to have their first conviction sealed if they successfully complete their sentence.

DiSanto was also ordered to pay a $250 fine. Defense attorney Robert Pasqualucci entered the plea on DiSanto’s behalf, the Rapid City Journal reported.

According to police reports, DiSanto told an officer in January 2020 that her estranged husband, Mark DiSanto, had assaulted and choked her at his Box Elder house the day before. She also said he had abused and threatened to kill her in the past, but she never called police because he was a Pennington County commissioner.

Mark denied the allegations and said his estranged wife had stolen his dog, threatened him and caused a disturbance outside his house.

A detective said he tried to contact Lyndi DiSanto to get more information on her allegation but neither she nor Pasqualucci returned his calls. He then requested an arrest warrant for false reporting. ​

