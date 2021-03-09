HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in Hartford early Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert at around 2 a.m., Hartford police said. While they were headed to the shooting scene, a dispatcher notified them that the victim had been dropped off at Hartford Hospital.

The victim, identified as Andres Bonilla, of Hartford, had been shot once in the upper body, police said. He was pronounced dead just after 3 a.m.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting.

