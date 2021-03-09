Former first lady Hillary Clinton thinks that caring for dogs reflects on the owners — or at least she did a few weeks ago.

A few weeks before President Biden had to banish his German shepherd dogs from the White House over a biting incident, Mrs. Clinton joined in the media pile-on against Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican.

Part of the reason Mr. Cruz was in the doghouse over a trip to Cancun during his state’s freeze-induced blackout was that he’d left behind his poodle Snowflake.

On Feb. 19, as the small canine and Mr. Cruz’s supposed neglect thereof became part of the story, Mrs. Clinton issued her opinion.

“Don’t vote for anyone you wouldn’t trust with your dog,” she wrote on Twitter.

Oops.

Conservatives and Clinton critics noticed the tweet and began recirculating it Tuesday, the day after Washington became abuzz over the fate of 3-year-old Major Biden.

The animal was sent back to the Bidens’ Delaware home, along with 13-year-old Champ, after he bit a security staffer at the White House.

“Ah, forgot about this. There’s always a tweet,” snarked dissident left-wing reporter Glenn Greenwald.

Other comments on Twitter included “This aged so well,” “You’re like Sideshow Bob stepping on every rake,” and “kinda like Joe Biden.”

