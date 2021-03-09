PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Investigators arrested a man Monday who is suspected of causing an explosion that tore through a recreational vehicle in Northeast Portland, police said.

Jake Swingle, 26, was taken into custody Monday on suspicion of arson, manufacturing a destructive device, possession of a destructive device and unlawful use of a weapon, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Portland Fire & Rescue was dispatched to scene about 8:41 a.m. Saturday on reports of a trailer on fire. Firefighters found smoke coming from inside the RV but no flames.

The initial investigation indicated a blast happened outside the RV and that it came from an “explosive device.” Police did not say what kind of device but said no one was injured.

On Monday, investigators served search warrants in Northeast Portland and Vancouver, and Swingle was arrested, police said.

Police didn’t say if either of the locations were Swingle’s residence, whether the explosion was intentional or what kind of destructive devices he was accused of manufacturing.

Swingle was booked into the Multnomah County Jail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.