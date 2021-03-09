INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Police in suburban Kansas City are investigating the shooting death of a man at an Independence hotel.

The shooting was reported around 4:25 a.m. Monday at a hotel along East U.S. 40 Highway, the Kansas City Star reported. Officers called to the hotel found a man in a hotel room with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Police have not released the man’s name, and no arrests had been reported by Tuesday morning.

The killing marked the second homicide in Independence this year, according to data kept by the newspaper.

