MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police are investigating a car crash that killed an off-duty officer in Memphis, Tennessee.

Officer Nicholas Blow, 31, was driving away from a police station parking lot on Monday night when his car was hit by another vehicle, the Memphis Police Department said on Twitter.

Blow was taken to a hospital, where he died. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital, where he was being treated Tuesday for injuries that were not considered critical, police said. No charges have been filed.

Blow was hired by the Memphis Police Department in 2018. He served in the U.S. Army and was the father of a 2-month-old child.

“Our hearts are heavy,” said a tweet from Memphis police.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.