LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) - A man has been criminally charged more than two months after police say he fired several shots with an assault-style rifle at a suburban Kansas City office for the Missouri State Highway Patrol before himself being shot and wounded by troopers.

Tayland Rahim, 28, of Kansas City, was charged Monday with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, according to court records.

Investigators have said that people inside the Troop A headquarters in Lee’s Summit heard shots the night of Jan. 4. Troopers then saw Rahim holding the rifle as he approached the main entrance and fired several shots.

Rahim was shot after he did not comply with several orders from the troopers, officials said. No law enforcement officials were injured in the shooting.

Rahim remains hospitalized for his injuries from the shootout. Online court records did not list an attorney for Rahim as of Tuesday morning.

