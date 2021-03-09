ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque police have identified four people whose bodies were found last week inside a vehicle parked in the garage of the city’s airport.

Police said said three of the four people found dead at the Albuquerque International Sunport were reported missing since January from Grants, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of the city.

Authorities said Sunday that the bodies of Matthew Miller, 21, Jennifer Lannon, 39, Jesten Mata, 40, and Randal Apostalon, 60, were found inside a car parked on the top level of the garage Friday at around 1 a.m. The condition of the bodies and cause of death was not immediately clear.

Police originally reported that one body was discovered after airport security personnel contacted police about a foul odor.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the department is investigating the case with police in Grants.

“There’s a lot of aspects to this. We’re still finding out information as we’re going forward with this investigation. There are some things we can not release at this time,” Grants police Lt. David Chavez said, who confirmed the fourth person was from Albuquerque.

Chavez said the three people from Grants all disappeared around the same time, and are believed to be friends who hung out together.

