LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (AP) - A standoff in which police surrounded a home has ended with the final hostage being released, but the status of the assailant was unclear Tuesday morning.

Police set up roadblocks, students were dismissed from school, and a tactical team surrounded the home where someone broke inside and took hostages on Monday, police said.

Four people were in the home at the time, but only one was being held as of Monday evening. That hostage was released early Tuesday and police planned a briefing later in the morning.

Local, county, state and federal law enforcement authorities responded to the scene. Spruce Mountain school students were dismissed because of the situation, officials said.

