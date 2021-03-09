WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - An investigation into a weekend shooting in Wichita has shown that a man shot two people - including one who later died - before turning the gun on himself, police said.

The shooting happened late Saturday night, when police were called to an area for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found Christopher Terrell, 20, and a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds, as well as the shooting suspect, 26-year-old DeAdrian Johnson, with a gunshot wound. All three were taken to hospitals, where Terrell died of his injuries.

Johnson remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said, and is under arrest in the hospital on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police have said the three were acquainted and that some type of disturbance among the group preceded the shooting. Police also said evidence shows Johnson had been using drugs before the shooting.

