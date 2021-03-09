White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said Tuesday that Neera Tanden will have a spot in the Biden administration after Ms. Tanden’s nomination to lead the White House budget office flamed out last week.

Mr. Klain said that Shalanda Young, who is expected to be confirmed as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), would serve as acting OMB director after she’s confirmed by the Senate.

“We’re looking for a spot for Neera - obviously it will not be a Senate-confirmed place. She will not be in the president’s Cabinet,” Mr. Klain said at an event hosted by Punchbowl News. “But the president thinks Neera is incredibly talented as a policy adviser. We’re going to find some role for her in this administration to bring those talents to bear.”

House Democratic leaders have pushed for Ms. Young, the first Black woman to serve as staff director for the House Appropriations Committee, to be the new nominee for OMB Director.

Mr. Klain said Ms. Young is definitely being considered for the top post.

The White House nixed Ms. Tanden’s nomination after senators in both parties raised concerns about her past attacks on lawmakers, which included likening Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky to Voldemort, the villain from the Harry Potter series.

Fans of Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernard Sanders of Vermont are unlikely to be thrilled by the news that the White House plans to simply find another spot for her in the administration. Mr. Sanders has also tangled with Ms. Tanden in the past.

The OMB Director is a particularly significant position for President Biden because Democrats are likely to use the budget process to try to muscle through another major spending bill if they can’t win Republican support.

House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth speculated on Tuesday that the White House might not roll out its fiscal 2022 budget blueprint until May at this point.

“When I talked to Neera when she was still the nominee, she said it probably wouldn’t be before April,” said Mr. Yarmuth, Kentucky Democrat.

The Kentucky Democrat said Congress would then use the budget process to prepare a special fast-track tool sometime in July in preparation for legislation in September.

“That’s the most realistic time frame,” he said.

