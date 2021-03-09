SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Scottsdale police have arrested a man for trying to sell merchandise they say he stole during the May looting of the city’s signature mall.

Police Sgt. Kevin Watts said Tuesday that 25-year-old Paul Anthony Ruiz, of Phoenix, was booked on several felony charges including burglary and trafficking stolen property.

Authorities located him after he tried to sell stolen merchandise from Tiffany and Montblanc. According to investigators, surveillance video showed Ruiz taking items during the riots. He was found with some at the time of his arrest.

It was not immediately known if Ruiz had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The total number of arrests in the May 30 looting of Scottsdale Fashion Square is now 55.

The incident gained attention after YouTuber Jake Paul and others went on social media while at the riot scene. Paul said in a subsequent YouTube video that he had only been looking for people protesting the May 25 death of George Floyd, and he did not take part in any of the destruction.

