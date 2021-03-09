COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A gunshot was fired into a Columbus school gymnasium where scores of students were taking a test Tuesday, but no one was injured, police said.

Officers called to Bishop Hartley High School on the city’s east side were told that the gunshot went through the wall of the building on the northwest corner of the school compound near the softball field shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday and struck a metal beam inside the gymnasium, police said.

None of the 59 students taking the test nor the two teachers present were injured, police said. Anyone with information was asked to contact the city police felony assault unit.

The incident occurred only hours before the mayor and other officials had scheduled a news conference to announce expansion of existing initiatives and creation of some new ones to try to stem the spiraling violence in the city.

