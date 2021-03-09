BUTLER, Ala. (AP) - The son of a slain Alabama preacher has been arrested on a murder charge in the killing of his father and the attempted slaying of his mother, authorities said.

Shannon Xavier Pearson, 25, was arrested Monday by federal marshals in Plano, Texas, the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release posted on social media. He was being held on a cash bond of $1 million in the shooting death of his father, the Rev. Tim Pearson.

Pearson also is charged with trying to kill his mother, Melony Pearson, who was seriously injured, the statement said.

Deputies were called about the shooting around midnight on Jan. 8. Melissa Breauna Hill, 18, surrendered to authorities on the day of the shooting and was charged with murder and attempted murder, authorities said. Her bail also was set at $1 million cash.

An attorney representing Hill did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment, and court records weren’t yet available to show whether Pearson had a lawyer.

Pearson was pastor of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, located in Melvin near the Mississippi state line.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.