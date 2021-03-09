BOSTON (AP) - A former top official in the Latin Kings gang’s internal disciplinary system pleaded guilty Tuesday to racketeering charges, federal prosecutors in Boston said.

Gregory Peguero-Colon, 48, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy, prosecutors said. He faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for June 9.

As Chairman of the Crown Council for the Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation in Massachusetts, Peguero-Colon was responsible for presiding over trials for gang members who violated its code of conduct, prosecutors said.

Peguero-Colon also kept a spreadsheet identifying people who were in bad standing with the gang, including those suspected of providing information to law enforcement, or who had committed “treason” against the gang, prosecutors said. Some people on the spreadsheet had been targeted for violence by the Latin Kings, authorities said.

In December 2019, 62 leaders, members and associates of the Latin Kings were indicted on varios charges. Peguero-Colon is the 39th defendant to plead guilty in the case.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.