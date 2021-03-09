The commander of the Pentagon’s Pacific Command told Congress on Tuesday the military in Asia needs $4.7 billion to improve defenses to counter the growing challenge from China.

Adm. Philip S. Davidson, who will soon be retiring as the four-star commander, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the balance of power in Asia is shifting in China’s favor as Beijing adds missiles and other military forces to its arsenal while U.S. forces have remained largely stagnant.

“The PRC represents our greatest strategic threat,” Adm. Davidson told lawmakers. “Its rapidly advancing capabilities and increasingly competitive posture underscore its drive to become a regionally dominant, globally influential power.”

The funding sought for fiscal year 2022 would be part of a new Pacific Deterrence Initiative. A total of $2.2 billion was funded last year by the Trump administration in what the admiral called a “good start.”

Adm. Davidson said Guam is particularly vulnerable, as revealed in a Chinese military video that simulated a bomber strike on the Pacific U.S. territory. The command wants to deploy the new Aegis Ashore ground-based missile defense system and other missile defenses to better defend the island and deter China.

As China’s military power grows, there is an increased risk that Beijing will seek to unilaterally alter the geopolitical landscape in Asia, the admiral added.

“The greatest danger is the erosion of conventional deterrence,” he said.

The admiral said the U.S. needs new offensive and defensive weapons in order to deter China from seeking to launch any type of military action in the region. China also is “vastly improving” its cyber warfare capabilities, as well, Adm. Davidson said.

In his prepared statement, Adm. Davidson said China is pursuing a rapid, comprehensive military buildup in all domains – land, sea, air, space, cyber and information.

China “focuses particular attention on PLA Navy (PLAN) and PLA Air Force (PLAAF) modernization, which it sees as key to projecting power and achieving great-power status,” he said.

Portions of a military report to Congress made public during the hearing projected that China will have three aircraft carriers deployed in Asia by 2025, compared to one U.S. aircraft carrier, six amphibious warships to two American amphibious ships, and 54 warships to just six U.S. ships.

Unless the U.S. military increases its force structure in the area, “the Chinese will have much greater capacity than we have” in the coming years, the admiral said.

The commander also noted that China has adopted an increasingly aggressive posture toward Taiwan, one that he described as a “particularly stark” approach.

“Over the past year, Beijing has pursued a coordinated campaign of diplomatic, informational, economic, and — increasingly — military tools to isolate Taipei from the international community and if necessary, compel unification with the PRC,” he said.

The Chinese military amplified its activities near and around Taiwan last year through such steps as using H-6 bombers to fly around the island and conduct aircraft crossings into the island’s air defense zone.

“I worry that [the Chinese] are accelerating their ambitions,” he said.

