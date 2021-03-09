Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that he plans to ease coronavirus restrictions next month if health metrics “continue to be favorable.”

“The cases are going down, the positivity rate’s going down, vaccinations are going up,” Mr. Northam said during a press conference. “If these numbers continue, if the trends continue to be favorable, we’ll make further modifications that will start on April 1.”

The governor did not provide any details on which restrictions might change.

Mr. Northam most recently rolled back rules on March 1, including terminating the statewide curfew and increasing capacity at outdoor entertainment and public amusement parks.

Health department coronavirus data as of Tuesday show 588,129 total cases and 9,790 deaths have been confirmed in the commonwealth of more than 8.5 million residents. Moreover, more than 2 million total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have reportedly been administered.

