Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Tuesday that China faces a “largely unstable” security situation, telling the country’s military commanders they must be “prepared to respond” to complex threats that may arise suddenly.

The comments, which coincide with growing concern in Washington over increased military spending and posturing by China’s communist party-controlled government, came during annual legislative sessions in Beijing on Tuesday.

As China‘s president, Mr. Xi heads the country’s Central Military Commission. According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on his remarks during a panel discussion at the legislative sessions, Mr. Xi said the Chinese military needs more technological innovation, including a “high-level strategic deterrence and a joint combat system.”

“The current security situation of our country is largely unstable and uncertain,” Mr. Xi said. “The entire military must coordinate the relationship between capacity building and combat readiness, be prepared to respond to a variety of complex and difficult situations at any time, resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and provide strong support for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist state.”

The Hong Kong-based SCMP noted that Mr. Xi’s comments came days after Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe also called for a boost of the country’s military readiness, saying China’s national security had “entered a high-risk phase.”

“We must comprehensively improve military training and preparedness for battle so as to increase our strategic capabilities to prevail over our strong enemies,” the defense minister said on Saturday, according to the SCMP.

Gen. Wei also warned that U.S. containment efforts against China can be expected to “last throughout the process of China’s national rejuvenation,” SCMP said.

Bloomberg News separately reported that top Chinese generals on the Central Military Commission have called in recent days for a boost in military spending by Beijing to prepare for a possible confrontation with the United States.

