PINEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A shooting inside a North Carolina mall left one person injured Saturday, authorities said.

The Carolina Place Mall was evacuated and Pineville police tweeted Saturday evening that officers had finished clearing the mall.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted that it is helping local authorities with the investigation into the shooting. No arrests were immediately reported.

A “reunification” area was set up nearby.

Authorities did not say what prompted the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.