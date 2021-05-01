LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas justice of the peace has agreed to resign, avoiding a scheduled trial on judicial ethics charges alleging she interfered with a police investigation and was associated with an alleged organized crime figure.

Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson denied the allegations and told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that she decided to resign to end the judicial disciplinary case because she’d been defamed for years and didn’t think she’d have any peace until she left the bench.

Tobiasson’s agreement with the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline calls for her to resign in the coming week.

The commission alleged that Tobiasson failed to comply with and uphold the law, and allowed family interests and relations to influence her conduct.

Lawyers for Tobiasson have accused the commission of flouting its own regulations and procedures in an effort to disparage the judge.

Tobiasson said that she spent roughly $600,000 in attorney fees defending herself against the allegations. A trial before the commission had been set to begin May 17.

