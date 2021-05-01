ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - A man shot and paralyzed nearly 30 years ago in Rochester has died from complications from the shooting.

The Democrat & Chronicle reported Friday that authorities will not pursue further charges in the death of Rasheem Broughton.

The 45-year-old was shot in the neck in 1991 and died Feb. 23.

The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide resulting from complications of the bullet that penetrated his spine and left him a quadriplegic.

Broughton had been a junior in high school in a Rochester suburb and was visiting his grandmother at the time of the shooting.

The man charged in the shooting, Joseph Chandler, served 16 years and was released from prison in 2008.

Chandler, 48, won’t face additional charges, police tell the Democrat & Chronicle.

“Decisions on additional charges in situations such as this are made based upon the totality of all the circumstances, in part including plea agreements already made, time already served,” Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino wrote in an email.

