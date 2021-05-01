Border Patrol agents tracking a group of illegal immigrants in Texas Thursday ran over two of them, killing one man, authorities revealed Saturday.

The two men were burrowed down in a field of tall grass when the vehicle struck them. Border Patrol officials say the agents weren’t aware of the people, and didn’t learn that anyone had been struck until the migrant who survived alerted them and pointed them back to his compatriot.

The survivor was flown to a hospital in Harlingen, Texas, but was soon discharged with minor injuries.

Agents were patrolling a smuggling corridor near Kingsville and were tracking footprints from a group. The prints led them to the grassy field where they corralled three different groups.

Authorities did not identify the dead man, but said he was Honduran.

