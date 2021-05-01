BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (AP) - A New York man has admitted his role in the 2019 killing of a young woman who worked at an upstate deli and whose body was left in a shallow grave.

James Duffy pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Allyzibeth Lamont, prosecutors said Friday.

Lamont went missing after an October shift the Local No. 9 deli in Johnstown and was found three days later in a marsh in the town of Malta, 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Johnstown. An autopsy found she died of multiple blows to the head.

Duffy, the manager of the deli, was charged in the killing along with Georgios Kakavelos, who owned the deli. Kakavelos is accused of hiring Duffy to kill Lamont, The Recorder has reported.

Prosecutors have said the two attempted to conceal Lamont’s body by covering it with concrete, branches, paving stones and fertilizer, the Albany Times Union reported.

Duffy will be sentenced on July 15. Kakavelos is scheduled for trial May 10.

