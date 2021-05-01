SEATTLE (AP) — Police said they found two victims with injuries as they cleared a shopping mall near Seattle following a shooting Saturday.

The Tukwila Police Department wrote on Twitter at 12:15 p.m. that officers were on the scene at the Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila, south of Seattle, and that people should avoid the area.

“Officers are clearing the mall,” the department tweeted 10 minutes later. “If you are sheltered in place in a store, please stay where you are until contacted by officers.”

One shopper, Wesley Eubanks of Olympia, told The Associated Press in direct messages on Twitter that he was in the cosmetics store Lush, on the mall’s first level, with his wife when he heard six or seven shots. The couple moved to the back of the store with a few other customers as employees directed them to a certain area, he said.

Sheriff’s deputies cleared the store, but they remained inside as they waited for police to clear the rest of the mall, he said.

The Washington State Patrol closed exits to Southcenter from Interstates 5 and 405.

