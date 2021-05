RENO, Nev. (AP) - A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for a homicide in Reno, police said Saturday.

Police said the victim was a man found fatally wounded Friday when officers arrived a location where there was a shooting and related vehicle crash.

The victim’s identity was not released and police did not release any suspect description.

